Little Village residents want to hear mayoral candidates' safety plans for street vendors

Little Village street vendors want safety plan from mayoral candidates

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People living in the Little Village neighborhood want to hear from mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas about public safety.

For months, community members have been speaking out about recent robberies and assaults targeting street vendors in Little Village.

On Tuesday, members of the Little Village Community Council and a coalition of street vendors are holding a news conference to ask Vallas and Johnson to come up with a permanent safety plan to help vendors and the neighborhood.

They also plan to make recommendations to 10th (Ogden) District Police Cmdr. William Betancourt.

With Election Day just three weeks away, CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov is examining where the mayoral candidates stand on big issues.

On Monday, she highlighted how Johnson and Vallas differ on public safety.