Little Village street vendors meet with police over concerns about recent robberies

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Little Village street vendors meet with police about safety
00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Little Village neighborhood street vendors say they are feeling a little safer after a meeting with police about a rash of robberies.

"We want to make sure that the robberies don't continue into the businesses," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council, "because once they start hitting the businesses, then we have a big problem."

Members of the Little Village Community Council gathered Wednesday night after their discussion with the Ogden (10th) District Cmdr. William Betancourt.

They say Betancour promised more officers during busy and often vulnerable overnight hours.

They also hope to meet police Supt. David Brown to talk about a more permanent safety plan.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 10:29 PM

