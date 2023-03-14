Chicago Decides: Where Brandon Johnson, Paul Vallas differ on public safety

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just 22 days remain until the Chicago municipal runoff election.

Over the next three weeks, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov will be examining where both candidates for mayor stand on the big issues.

On Monday night, we put public safety in focus.

Paul Vallas' new attack ad is quick to claim that opponent Brandon Johnson wants to "defund the police." While Johnson's campaign calls that an outright lie, the progressive candidate has been clear that he will not increase the budget of the Chicago Police Department either.

Johnson's public safety plan is, in fact, very different from Vallas' in many ways. For one example, Johnson would not say if he plans to beef up the CPD ranks when Kozlov spoke with him in January – despite their dwindling numbers.

When Kozlov asked Johnson if he wants to recruit more police officers actively, or if his priorities were elsewhere when it comes to public employees, Johnson replied, "The question is, how do we keep our communities safer?"

To do that, Johnson wants to hire mental health professionals to respond to 911 crisis calls instead of having sworn officers do it. He also wants to promote 200 current officers to detective to help solve crimes.

Johnson says both actions would help support the remaining officers on the street.

"There are children dying in the streets of Chicago," Johnson said at a recent event.

Johnson also wants to establish a new CPD illegal guns department, and use more civilians in jobs currently held by sworn officers. But much of Johnson's public safety plan focuses on programs combating trauma, offering victim-related services, and carrying out police reform.

Vallas is more focused on specifics. He wants to hire at least 1,000 more officers and rehire retired and former officers to help beef up the ranks.

"I would submit to you that perhaps as many as 200 officers would want to return," Vallas told Kozlov in January.

Vallas also wants to increase CTA patrols by 300, and rework some CPD policies, such as foot chases, to make them less restrictive. Vallas said such moves will make policing more proactive/

Early voting for the runoff election starts March 20 in all 50 wards. Election Day is April 4.