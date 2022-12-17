Chicago street vendors plea for help after several targeted by thieves

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four street vendors have been robbed in just the past two months.

In one case, just this week, a vendor's son was shot while trying to stop his father from getting robbed.

Street vendors joined forces on Friday to call for change when it comes to their safety. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot had the story.

The man seen on the ground in cellphone video was shot in the leg in Austin on Monday. He was trying to protect his father, who works as a street vendor. His dad had just been held up at gunpoint.

The thieves got away with $400.

Augusto Aquino, the president of the Association of Street Vendors, said scenes like that are happening often.

Aquino said there needs to be more security for street vendors who have been robbed across the city, including in Little Village. The organization will send a letter about concerns to the Chicago Police superintendent and mayor.

"We are very concerned about the situation that has arisen in the last two months in relation to the assault of four people who are street vendors," the letter reads in part.

While some vendors told CBS 2 they've been robbed once, others said they have been robbed multiple times in Little Village, while just trying to make a living.

One street vendor, speaking through a translator, said she was robbed at gunpoint on Nov. 11 and robbed again on Dec. 4.

"All she wants is to vend in peace as well. She wants to be able to do her services without the violence here in Little Village as well," said the translator.

Maria Velasquez, a tamale vendor, said she's been robbed three times.

Mercedes Alvarez said she and another man from the community patrol the streets around 3:30 each morning, to make sure the street vendors are safe.

"We need somebody to help us with this," Alvarez said. "Because we are the community and we are here for all families and for someone to come and just rob us because they want the money. No, it's not fair."

CBS 2 reached out to Chicago police, and the mayor's office regarding the vendors' concerns. We are still waiting to hear back.