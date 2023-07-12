Activists in Little Village pushing for further investigation into Chicago police misconduct claims

Activists in Little Village pushing for further investigation into Chicago police misconduct claims

Activists in Little Village pushing for further investigation into Chicago police misconduct claims

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Activists in Little Village will speak about claims that Chicago police officers had sexual relations with asylum seekers at the 10th District police station.

Sources tell CBS 2, one teen is also pregnant as a result of the encounters. Sources say as many as four officers are involved in the alleged misconduct.

They'll gather outside of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability headquarters and lay out several demands including that those officers be fired and their names be released.

They want to see an investigation at all other Chicago police stations and want all asylum seekers removed from police stations.

Those living at the 10th District station were relocated last week.

The only thing that the Chicago Police Department would confirm is that it has opened an investigation into the allegations. COPA is also investigating.