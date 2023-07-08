Teenage migrant pregnant as result of alleged sexual misconduct by CPD officer, sources say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is investigating claims that several officers engaged in sexual misconduct with migrants living at a West Side police station. Many in the community are expressing outrage as key questions remain unanswered.

All the migrants who were being housed at the 10th District have now all been relocated. The group has been dispersed to a number of shelters across the city, and many were bused out early Friday.

The allegations being made are very disturbing. Police officers are accused of having sex with migrants. Sources say as many as four officers are involved in the alleged misconduct.

Sources tell CBS 2 that a teenage migrant is now pregnant as a result of one of these alleged encounteers.

The only thing that the Chicago Police Department would confirm is that it has opened an investigation into the allegations.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency that investigates police misconduct cases, is also investigating.

The Fraternal Order of Police, the union that represents Chicago Police officers is pushing back against the claims, calling them ridiculous in a statement on YouTube late Friday.

"There is no validity to the complaints," said John Catanzara, president of the FOP. "There is no basis or origin of where it originated from. We don't have a victim's name or anything, or victims repeatedly, multiple at this point. Who knows if it's even true?"

A spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement Friday saying the city is taking these allegations very seriously.

The names of the officers allegedly involved in this situation have not been released.