Little Village hosts safe space for trick-or-treaters amid immigration raids in Chicago

Parents and community leaders in the Little Village neighborhood created a safe space for kids to trick-or-treat this Halloween, amid growing concerns about immigration enforcement in the Chicago area.

Little Village Community Council leaders said they wanted to make sure kids can celebrate along a two-mile stretch of 26th Street with a Halloween parade. They also want them to trick-or-treat safely and without fear, as the Trump administration says immigration enforcement operations will remain in full force through the Halloween weekend.

"This is something that we were hoping that they took a day off, but we see that, no, they're heartless," said Little Village Community Council president Baltazar Enriquez.

On Thursday, Gov. JB Pritzker urged the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to temporarily suspend immigration enforcement operations for the Halloween weekend, but Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem flatly denied the request.

Enriquez said the Little Village community wants to make sure kids can celebrate Halloween without fear.

From Sacramento Avenue to Kostner Avenue on 26th Street, the Little Village Community Council is hosting a Halloween parade from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Enriquez said it's not just a parade, it's a cultural tradition. Approximately 200 volunteers will be out patrolling to monitor potential immigration enforcement efforts or anything that looks suspicious.

"The volunteers are trained to do a human chain. In case they want to grab a kid or a child, we will block them from getting to them. We will not impede, we will not interfere, but we will not let them grab our children," he said.

The Little Village Community Council said, after speaking with people who live in the neighborhood, they aren't sure how many people would come out for the event.

Enriquez said he's heard mixed reviews. Some said they won't live in fear, while others don't want to take any risks.