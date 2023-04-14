Vendors forced out of Little Village Discount Mall will get to move to new home in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of vendors who were kicked out of the Discount Mall building in Little Village will officially have a new home.

The news comes amid an ongoing battle over leases at the Discount Mall, a place some of these vendors have been running their businesses for decades

Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) and some of those vendors said they're feeling positive about the move, which will take them to a now vacant Kmart on 51st and Kedzie in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The owner of the Discount Mall, Novak Development, announced last month that it had reached a deal to extend the lease with one side of the mall. But that meant the other side would be forced out.

About 40 vendors were supposed to be kicked out of the Discount Mall in Little Village at the end of March, after their lease expired, and a judge refused an emergency move to prevent them from being locked out. City officials were able to negotiate a six-week reprieve for those vendors, and now they've found their new permanent home in Gage Park.

Several vendors already moved out on their own.

City officials were hoping to negotiate another six-week extension with Novak, but that got denied

Now the city will pay for what the Sigcho Lopez calls "damages" to these vendors for the time and money they lost during these negotiations. That's a bill with a $500,000 price tag. That means each of those 40 vendors will get about $12,500 to help them with rent payments

The alderman hopes this will be a fresh start for these families.

"This is at least a meaningful investment in vendors that have been here for decades and deserve this and more," he said.

"We're asking for help so nobody can take advantage of us," vendor Khodr Kaddoura said. "We work hard, we pay taxes, and we help the community where we are at. What happened to us was unfair."

The former Kmart building where they will move in is owned by a private company. Sigcho Lopez said they have promised to fix up the building on their own dime to make room for these businesses. Vendors hope to move in within the next six weeks.