Watch CBS News
Local News

Little Village community, high school students to rally for safer neighborhood

/ CBS Chicago

Little Village high school students rallying for safer neighborhood
Little Village high school students rallying for safer neighborhood 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community members and high school students in Little Village are rallying together to keep their neighborhood safe.

They're trying to combat violence and bullying in their schools by demanding more social workers and mental health services.

A press conference will happen at 10 a.m. at the Little Village High School basketball court near Kilbourne Avenue and Frontage Road.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 7:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.