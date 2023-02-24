Little Village community, high school students to rally for safer neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community members and high school students in Little Village are rallying together to keep their neighborhood safe.
They're trying to combat violence and bullying in their schools by demanding more social workers and mental health services.
A press conference will happen at 10 a.m. at the Little Village High School basketball court near Kilbourne Avenue and Frontage Road.
