Little Village Community Council needs your help to save Thanksgiving turkey drive

A southwest side neighborhood organization is asking the public for help to feed families in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

They say the support is needed because of the impact of federal immigration enforcement operations.

Community leaders said months of immigration enforcement operations are leading to even more negative impacts ahead of the holiday season.

"This is what happens when you have immigration raids kidnapping families here in Little Village, this is the effect," said Baltazar Enriquez, Little Village Community Council.

Enriquez, along with his organization, has given away thousands of turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving in past years, all thanks to donations from a local business. Now, he fears that the community stemming from the presence of federal agents has led to a decrease in economic activity.

"Our donor, that usually donates, wasn't able to donate this year because he had no business," Enriquez said.

Now his organization is asking the community to help by donating turkeys and other Thanksgiving food staples.

Melissa Romo, also with the council, said that "Every donation matters.

"Help us make sure families in our community can sit down to a warm holiday meal," she said.

To meet community needs, the council is hoping to receive 500 turkey donations to be able to give to families for Thanksgiving.

"It's very sad that this happened, and we're just doing our best to help our community here in Little Village," she said.

People can bring turkeys and other food to the Little Village Community Council Office at 3610 W. 26th Street on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those donations will be distributed to families on Sunday, Nov. 23.

Organizers said that while they face challenges, they remain resilient to help families.

"We're a community that rises anyway, even when outside pressure tries to divide us or break us down," Romo said. "Little Village doesn't fall, and we show up for each other, and today we're asking for that same spirit once again."