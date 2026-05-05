Canceled Cinco de Mayo parade impacts Little Village businesses for second year in a row

Cinco de Mayo is a Mexican holiday that is celebrated across cultures, leading to a boost for Mexican-owned businesses.

But the cancellation of the Cinco de Mayo parade in Little Village for the second year in a row is costing businesses.

Business owners say the canceled Cinco de Mayo parade dampens what is typically a time to celebrate Mexican culture in neighborhoods like theirs. Combine that with rising costs to operate businesses, and they say this is a difficult time for them.

Nuevo Leon restaurant in the 3600 block of West 26th Street has been serving Mexican cuisine for nearly 50 years.

Laura Gutierrez, the second-generation owner, says she's worked at the restaurant all her life. She says this holiday feels quiet.

"Cinco de Mayo always brings in a different crowd. People who want to come out and enjoy a margarita, enjoy the chips, salsas, a good Mexican dinner. It's been very off today. very off," she said.

Gutierrez says the parade's second straight cancellation highlights the lingering impact of the federal government's immigration enforcement operations.

"Immigration is still instilling the fear. The fear is there. It hasn't dissipated in any way," she said.

On top of that, rising costs are adding to the challenges faced by businesses like hers.

"The increases of pricing, maybe, with the increases of gas, I mean, all across the board, inflation is actually bringing us down, the small businesses," she said.

Down the street at Carnitas Uruapan, in the 3800 block of West 26th Street, owner Marcos Carbajal said it's sad to cancel not just the parade, but anything.

"I think when we get to that point where we're afraid to celebrate being ourselves, it speaks a lot about the moment," he said.

Carbajal says the absence of a Cinco de Mayo parade elevates the urgency for the need to support small businesses in communities like Little Village.

"Days like this are a call to action to Mexican people, but then to people beyond that, to go out and support Mexican restaurants and support our people, support our culture," he said.

The Little Village Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Small Business Week, offering ways to help businesses grow through networking and workshops. The event will run from Monday, May 12, to Saturday, May 16.