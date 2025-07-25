Man wanted for spraying anti-immigrant, antisemitic graffiti in Little Village, Chicago police say

Chicago police are looking for a man who has been spraying antisemitic and anti-immigrant graffiti in the city's Little Village neighborhood.

Chicago police said in three incidents the man has spray painted the words "ICE RULES" and/or a swastika on the outside of buildings.

The incidents happened:

June 19 between 12 and 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Cermak Road

June 19 between 12 and 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Central Park Avenue

June 20 between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Cermak Road

The suspect is described as a white man with a light complexion, approximately 5 ft. 8 in. to 5 ft. 10 in. tall, 165-180 lbs., 25 to 35 years old with short black hair and clean-shaven except for long sideburns. He was wearing a black t-shirt with four squared logos on the front, blue denim pants and black gym shoes with white soles.

Police also released surveillance images of the suspect.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact Area Four detectives at 312-476-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com with the reference number 25-4-019.