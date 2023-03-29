Radio Flyer, Starlight Foundation gives 'Hero Wagons' to Advocate Children's Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a childhood classic - the little red wagon.

Wednesday is National Little Red Wagon Day and it's being celebrated with a special gift to patients at Advocate Children's Hospital.

The Starlight Children's Foundation and Chicago-based Radio Flyer are giving children's hospitals around the country a "Hero Wagon." It's designed for hospitals to make transporting a patient a little more fun.

It's padded for the rider, has easy-to-clean medical grade vinyl fabric and an IV attachment pole. Plus, the sides drop down for easy in and out.

It also folds up for easy storage. In the past 13 months, Radio Flyer has donated more than 1,400 Hero Wagons to hospitals.

As #HeartMonth comes to an end, were spotlighting Finn, a courageous eight-year-old who has endured 18 medical... Posted by Radio Flyer on Tuesday, February 28, 2023