Watch CBS News
Local News

Lite-Brite among three new Toy Hall of Fame inductees

/ CBS Chicago

Lite-Brite among three new Toy Hall of Fame inductees
Lite-Brite among three new Toy Hall of Fame inductees 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three new toys have been inducted into the New York Toy Hall of Fame.

A spinning top, Lite-Brite and Masers of the Universe action figures are still bringing joy to thousands of people across the globe. 

snapshot-24.jpg

The three new inductees beat out nine other finalists including Bingo and Nerf guns.       

The hall of fame recognizes toys that have inspired creativity and endured over time.

The three new inductees beat out nine other finalists including bingo... And nerf guns.      

First published on November 11, 2022 / 9:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.