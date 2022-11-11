Lite-Brite among three new Toy Hall of Fame inductees

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three new toys have been inducted into the New York Toy Hall of Fame.

A spinning top, Lite-Brite and Masers of the Universe action figures are still bringing joy to thousands of people across the globe.

The three new inductees beat out nine other finalists including Bingo and Nerf guns.

The hall of fame recognizes toys that have inspired creativity and endured over time.

