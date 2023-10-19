Armed robbers target 2 liquor stores on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Armed robbers targeted two liquor stores on Chicago's Northwest Side.
The stores, both on Fullerton Avenue, were robbed within a span of 10 minutes overnight. In each robbery, two masked men went in and stole money from the registers at gunpoint.
No injuries were reported.
Similar robberies were reported on Wednesday, but police have not confirmed if they are connected.
