Chicago shooting: Liquor store employee shot in shoulder during attempted armed robbery on Northwest Side

Liquor store employee shot during attempted armed robbery in Kilbourn Park

Liquor store employee shot during attempted armed robbery in Kilbourn Park

Liquor store employee shot during attempted armed robbery in Kilbourn Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A liquor store employee was hurt after being shot during an attempted armed robbery in Kilbourn Park Friday night.

The incident happened around 10:25 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Chicago police say officers responded to the store where they found a man, 46, who suffered from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The employee told officers two unidentified men wearing masks entered the store and shot at him after becoming aware of his presence. The two then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

The incident was part of a string of 10 armed robberies reported on Friday.

No arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.