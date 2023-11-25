Chicago police issue alert of 10 armed robberies on West, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert to residents on the city's West and Northwest Sides after 10 armed robberies were reported Friday.

The robberies happened between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the Austin, West Town, Cragin, Belmont Cragin, Hermosa, Portage Park, Humboldt Park, Wicker Park, and Kilbourn Park neighborhoods.

Police say three men would exit a black car displaying handguns and demanding the victim's property, including wallets, purses, and cell phones. Two of the victims were struck by one of the robbers. Another victim, an employee at a liquor store, was shot in the shoulder during one of the robberies.

Incident times and locations:

1800 block of North Lorel Avenue at 4:00 p.m.

1700 block of West Beach Avenue at 5:10 p.m.

3200 block of North Cicero Avenue at 5:56 p.m.

1800 block of North Keeler Avenue at 6:15 p.m.

4600 block of West Irving Park Road at 6:20 p.m.

4200 block of West Kamerling Avenue at 7:02 p.m.

6100 block of West Diversey Avenue at 9:47 p.m.

1300 block of West Wicker Park Avenue at 10:00 p.m.

4400 block of West Belmont Avenue at 10:24 p.m.

5600 block of West Diversey Avenue at 10:30 p.m.

The robbers were described as three Black men between 18 and 25 years of age wearing dark-colored clothes, wearing black ski masks armed with handguns. They were driving a black Nissan Altima with Illinois license plate number BM86024.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 5 at 312-746-7394.