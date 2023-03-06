Watch CBS News
Local News

Lionel Richie returns to Chicago for the 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Lionel Richie returns to Chicago for the 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour
Lionel Richie returns to Chicago for the 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You know the words!

Lionel Richie is brining his Sing a Song All Night Long tour to the United Center on Saturday, August 5th. And if the man with more than 40 hit singles isn't enough for you, then say "Hello" to his tour mates - Earth, Wind and Fire.

Pre-sale ticket access begins Tuesday. The public can buy tickets next Monday at 10:00 a.m.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 11:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.