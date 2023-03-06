Lionel Richie returns to Chicago for the 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You know the words!

Lionel Richie is brining his Sing a Song All Night Long tour to the United Center on Saturday, August 5th. And if the man with more than 40 hit singles isn't enough for you, then say "Hello" to his tour mates - Earth, Wind and Fire.

Pre-sale ticket access begins Tuesday. The public can buy tickets next Monday at 10:00 a.m.