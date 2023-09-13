Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Lingering morning showers followed by sunshine

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll start the day with leftover showers here or there near the lake. 

It's a crisp morning with lows inland 40s and 50s closer to the lake. 

The rest of the day offers up more sunshine and cool temperatures in the 60s again. A warming, sunny trend through the end of the week. 

TODAY: SPOTTY MORNING SHOWERS LAKESIDE, CLEARING & COOL HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND CRISP, 40S AWAY FROM THE LAKE LOW: 53

TOMORROW: SUNNY AND MILDER HIGH: 71

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

