Chicago First Alert Weather: Lingering morning showers followed by sunshine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll start the day with leftover showers here or there near the lake.
It's a crisp morning with lows inland 40s and 50s closer to the lake.
The rest of the day offers up more sunshine and cool temperatures in the 60s again. A warming, sunny trend through the end of the week.
TODAY: SPOTTY MORNING SHOWERS LAKESIDE, CLEARING & COOL HIGH: 68
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND CRISP, 40S AWAY FROM THE LAKE LOW: 53
TOMORROW: SUNNY AND MILDER HIGH: 71
