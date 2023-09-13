Chicago First Alert Weather: Lingering morning showers followed by sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll start the day with leftover showers here or there near the lake.

It's a crisp morning with lows inland 40s and 50s closer to the lake.

The rest of the day offers up more sunshine and cool temperatures in the 60s again. A warming, sunny trend through the end of the week.

TODAY: SPOTTY MORNING SHOWERS LAKESIDE, CLEARING & COOL HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND CRISP, 40S AWAY FROM THE LAKE LOW: 53

TOMORROW: SUNNY AND MILDER HIGH: 71

