Line wraps the block during free food giveaway on South Side

Before the current government shutdown became recognized as the longest in U.S. history, some South Side organizers were planning ways to help those struggling without food subsidies.

Volunteers in Auburn Gresham on Wednesday were unloading thousands of bags of groceries. They were full of the spirit, even if pantry shelves are emptying.

"This is a shame, like for real. This is a shame," said resident Desiree Perry.

Perry joined the line one hour before the food giveaway at 75th and King Drive was set to start. The crowds wrapped around the block to the point that Chicago police started blocking lanes to direct traffic.

It's a turnout that doesn't surprise people waiting like Perry.

"Kids gotta eat. Old people, so that's really why I'm here. And I hope that everybody… I hope they got enough food for everybody," Perry said.

Bags filled with $40,000 worth of food were purchased by the Progressive Baptist Chruch and Salem Baptist Church of Chicago, bought directly from a food distributor and assembled by volunteers. Ald. William Hall (6th Ward) said, "This is faith and works."

The line moved quickly, with hundreds picking up bags as others announced future giveaways.

Organizer and Pastor Charlie Dates said this will not be their last giveaway.