Lindblom Academy teacher struggling to find supplies for popular cooking class turns to GoFundMe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At one South Side school, there's a big demand for a cooking class, but there's not enough money to pay for it. So one teacher is raising money so students can learn the art of cooking, and make meals for themselves.

It's a much-needed class, since Lindblom Math and Science Academy is not only in a food desert in West Englewood, but 70% of students are on a free or reduced lunch program.

Teacher Paul DeRonne said that means many students have not grown up in homes with the resources or knowledge to cook, and he wanted to help provide that skill.

DeRonne said Lindblom had 90 students sign up for the class, and had to cap enrollment at 45 students and add a second teacher to accommodate the demand.

"We did a survey last year. There was huge demand for a cooking class. I think kids just really want a practical skill that they can go home and use," he said. "You're not going to solve a quadratic [equation] every day of your life, but you might need to cook. So students just wanted to learn that skill, and so we wanted to offer the class."

DeRonne started a GoFundme to raise $4,000 for the food and supplies they need.

"We're cooking on hot plates here, so we still need a couple of those," he said. "We also had the idea to take some field trips to an industrial kitchen. We've had some alumni reach out that we can take a field trip, and see how an industrial kitchen works, and talk to them about their business. How do they balance still providing really good food, and healthy food for people, and covering their costs, and making a profit?"

If they raise enough money, they'll be able to get students ServSafe certified in food sanitation, so they can be hired right out of school into a restaurant job.