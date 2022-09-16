Linda MacLennan on the scene around Buckingham Palace as mourners gather for Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (CBS) -- In London, tens of thousands of Londoners and tourists are spending upwards of 14 hours in line to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.

One Chicagoan you may remember is there now. CBS 2's Linda MacLennan – a principal anchor with us from 1987 until 2003 – is vacationing in London and sent us an update.

The stretch of historic road leading to Buckingham Palace is usually buzzing with cars and buses. But these days, its peaceful emptiness takes your breath away.

Alongside the roadway is where it's very much alive. People are coming by the hundreds of thousands just to walk by the palace and thereby pay their respects. They've come, and continue to come in unprecedented numbers - never before seen in London's history.

The crowds are vast. But something is missing.

One of MacLennan's most vivid memories of being in London for Princess Diana's funeral was the flowers. There were flowers everywhere – piled high in front of Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, and all up and down the mall.

But when MacLennan arrived in London this week, she was surprised to find flowers were scarce. So where were they?

It turns out the flowers are constantly being gathered by city workers and brought to nearby Green Park.

"It's still beautiful, but I've got to admit – it doesn't give you the same impact that Diana's flowers gave you," one woman said.

Workers are even standing by to help people with their bouquets. There are metal barriers corralling people in, and thousands of police - with the help of the military - to keep crowds where they should be.

But everyone moves in a huge mass, like a wave of people.

MacLennan's wave suddenly came to a complete halt for about 20 minutes Friday afternoon. No one knowing why we were stopped, or for how long. It turned out the reason was Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, had arrived at Buckingham Palace. And no one was grumbling – the crowd was calm and respectful.

MacLennan will be sending more pictures and sights as she makes her way through London.