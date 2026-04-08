Lincoln Station Bar and Grill set to reopen this week more than 2 years after massive fire

A massive fire destroyed a long-standing neighborhood bar in Lincoln Park nearly two and a half years ago.

After a lengthy rebuild, the bar is opening its doors once again this week and is giving CBS News Chicago a sneak peek.

For others, Wednesday night may look like your typical nightly bar prep, but a beer hasn't been poured at Lincoln Station, located at 2432 N. Lincoln Ave., in almost two and a half years.

"I think out of the gate, there was shock, and it was like, ' What is happening? '" said owner Benn Hamm. "Life is precious and time is precious, and how quickly things can change on a dime."

A fire ripped through the Lincoln Park bar back in November 2023. The bar was destroyed, and residents who lived in apartments above were displaced. Chicago firefighter Andrew Price died fighting the fire after he fell through a light shaft on the roof.

CBS News Chicago spoke with Hamm on the day of the fire.

"We've been here 25 years, a staple in the neighborhood. We will see what's next, I don't know," he said at the time.

What came next for Hamm was months of uncertainty, but he ultimately decided to bring the Buffalo Bills bar back to life.

"Should we come back? Like, can we be successful?" he asked. "I think it took six months longer than I thought it would have, but here we are, opening week."

Hamm described the rebuild as a mix of modern and nostalgia. There are even reminders of fallen firefighter Price's ultimate sacrifice.

"It's definitely still in our hearts and minds, someone lost their life here, right?" he said. "As much as our business was destroyed, there is more important things at the same time."

Almost everything inside the bar was destroyed by the fire, but some artifacts survived, including the marquee.

For the first time in a long time on Wednesday night, the bar was filled with family, friends, and regulars ahead of the grand opening on Friday.

"It's so great to have a space again where people can come and meet and be themselves," said former employee Rich Hebron.

"The whole team put this place back together, and we are just glad to be asked back," said customer Brad Baiocchi. "They did a beautiful job in here, and everyone is always going to remember that day in the neighborhood."

As for Hamm, he refused to let all of the setbacks be Lincoln Station's last call.

"It makes you feel good that you are wanted back," he said.