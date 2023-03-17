Watch CBS News
Lincoln Park Zoo lion cubs receive names months after birth

CHICAGO (CBS) – The new lion cubs at the Lincoln Park Zoo now have new names

The three male cubs were born on Jan. 9.

The zoo announced their names on Thursday in partnership with lion guards who are Maasai community members that work in Tanzania with the zoo's partner Kopelion.

The lion's names are Pesho - which means unexpected gift,  Sidai - which translates into good food or good lion, and Lomelok - which means sweet.

