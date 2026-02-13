Lincoln Park businesses, including Dirk's Fish Market, targeted by smash-and-grab burglars overnight

Chicago police are investigating two separate business break-ins in Lincoln Park that happened Friday morning.

The first incident happened to a group of neighboring businesses in the 1300 block of W. Fullerton Ave. near Wayne. The burglars smashed the glass door at a barbecue restaurant, and shattered part of the door at a tea shop.

It's unclear if the suspects got away with any merchandise or cash in those break-ins.

Nearly a mile away, Dirk's Fish Market was targeted. Employee Eduardo Espinosa said nothing was taken from the store, but he did watch surveillance video with Chicago police showing the incident.

"It was a group in an Infinity, four people," he said. "Three of them came in, one of them was in the car, kind of standing watch. And they kind of just went through the store real quick. Maybe two minutes, maybe even less."

CBS News Chicago has reached out to CPD for more information about these burglaries, including whether they are connected and if any arrests have been made, and are waiting to hear back.