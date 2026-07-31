Man charged in Lincoln Park shooting that left woman critically injured

A man was charged in a shooting that left a woman critically injured in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood in June.

Police said Jaylin Jones, 23, was charged with felony counts of attempted first degree muder and aggravated battery.

On June 7, shots were fired in the 600 block of West Belden Avenue near the six-way intersection with Lincoln Avenue and Orchard Street around 4 a.m.

Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) said a woman took herself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition after she was shot multiple times.

No additional information was provided.

Jones is expected in court on Friday.

Later in the month, another shooting was reported in the area after a fight at a bar, The Dime, spilled out into the street. Shots were fired, fatally hitting 30-year-old Malik McCorkle

Knudsen said The Dime has been closed in the wake of these shootings.