Photos show shaft through which Chicago firefighter fell, suffering deadly injury

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a firefighter fell through the roof of a Lincoln Park neighborhood building and later died, CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini has been digging into what went wrong.

Savini obtained photos from inside the building at 2430-2432 N. Lincoln Ave., where 39-year-old firefighter-EMT Andrew Price paid the ultimate sacrifice on Monday morning. The photos also show where the rescue attempt was made.

Firefighter Price was sent to attack the fire from the roof of the building. Ladders were placed at the back and the front as he and others from Truck 44 were there to break holes to vent the smoke.

It was moments later when something went terribly wrong. Somehow, Price fell through one of the building's two light shafts – which were covered with wood and plastic to let in sun, but keep out rain and snow.

It was not clear late Monday if some or all of the roof over the light shaft collapsed at the time of his fall, or if parts were moved during the rescue attempt.

The CBS 2 Investigators obtained photos of the shaft where Price was found four stories down - yet still alive and breathing.

Supplied to CBS 2

It was then when Price's fellow firefighters started a feverish attempt to get him. They carried tools through the door of the Lincoln Station bar and grill – located on the ground floor of the building.

The other firefighter used axes and pipe poles as they fought to get to him by breaking through a wall in the back of the bar - making a passageway.

Supplied to CBS 2

The photos showed some firefighters buckled over in exhaustion, others covered in sweat and soot.

We looked through inspection reports for the city, and didn't find any recent violations for the light shaft or the roof. The only recent building permit we could find was for new windows last year, and the building passed inspection back then.