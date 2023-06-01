Former Chicago Mayor Lightfoot takes on new role since leaving office

CHICAGO (CBS) – Less than a month from leaving office as Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot has a new role.

Lightfoot will teach as a Menschel Senior Leadership Fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

She will teach a course titled "Health Policy, and Leadership," according to the school.

"I'm delighted to welcome Mayor Lightfoot to Harvard Chan School as a Menschel Senior Leadership Fellow. As mayor, she showed strong leadership in advocating for health, equity, and dignity for every resident of Chicago, from her declaration of structural racism as a public health crisis to her innovative initiative to bring mental health services to libraries and shelters. And of course, she led the city through the COVID-19 pandemic," said Michelle A. Williams, Dean of Faculty at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Lightfoot expressed her excitement about her new role.

I've always loved teaching, and the opportunity to get back to it is something I am excited about. Looking forward to sharing the experiences and perceptions I learned governing through one of the most challenging times in American history with the @HarvardChanSPH community! https://t.co/yepEhBn2IO — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) June 1, 2023

She will begin teaching the course in the fall.

Lightfoot's last day in office was May 15 after losing re-election.