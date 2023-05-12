Lightfoot going on bus tour as part of final send-off as Chicago mayor

Lightfoot goes on bus tour ahead of final send-off as mayor

Lightfoot goes on bus tour ahead of final send-off as mayor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time is running out on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's term as Chicago mayor.

Today, Lightfoot will visit the Bronzeville Winery as part of a bus tour around the mayor's INVEST Southwest and Chicago Works community development programs.

Then at 4:30 p.m., a final sendoff as she leaves City Hall for the last time.

On Monday, Brandon Johnson will be sworn in as the 57th mayor of Chicago.

You can watch the inauguration ceremony live at 10 a.m. on CBS 2, and our digital streaming network CBS News Chicago.