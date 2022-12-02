Watch CBS News
Lightfoot, Durbin among others to discuss plans for Englewood Nature Trail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big celebration is set for Hermitage Park in Englewood this morning.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Congressman Bobby Rush, and other dignitaries will speak about future plans for the Englewood Nature Trail.

Funding for the trail comes from a $20 million federal grant.

The trail will be built on an abandoned railway corridor from Wallace Street to Hoyne Avenue, along the former railroad embankment between 58th and 59th Streets.

