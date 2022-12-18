Volunteers make light displays for "Light Up Streator"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you are looking for a place to take in the holiday lights, try heading southwest to Streator.

The town is sort of like one big display, thanks to the hard work of volunteers who put together "Light Up Streator."

All four blocks are filled with illuminated decorations.

It's practically a year-round effort. Organizers hold fundraiser in the spring and summer to pay for things such as lights, cords and wiring.

Local businesses sponsor some of the displays, which are then custom made by the high school welding class.

The tradition started about 25 years ago with one local family.

In addition to the park, volunteers decorate six blocks of Main Street, City Hall and the Streator Fire Department.

This year, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa made a special return to take toy requests.