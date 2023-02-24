Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Light snow showers tonight

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Light snow Friday night; mostly sunny and mild weekend
Chicago First Alert Weather: Light snow Friday night; mostly sunny and mild weekend 02:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A disturbance will pass over the area this evening, allowing for a chance of scattered light snow showers. Minimal snow accumulations are expected, from a dusting to maybe as much as 0.50". Overnight we'll have a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 20s.

what-we-are-tracking.png
CBS
daypart-3-panel-evening.png
CBS
evening-snow.png
CBS

Beautiful weekend ahead with highs in the low 40s on Saturday, then near 50 degrees on Sunday with sunny skies. Our next big weather maker moves in late Sunday night, with increasing rain chances.

weekend-forecast.png
CBS

Showers likely for Monday, but heavy downpours, thunder and lightning will also be possible, especially for the morning commute. Monday will also be a windy day, with wind gusts ranging from 40 mph in Chicago to 50 mph south of I-80. Highs on Monday will be milder in the mid 50s.

ar-wpc-rainfall-accu-5-days.png
CBS
monday-alert-day.png
CBS

Mainly dry, breezy and cooler Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Evening light snow showers, then mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27°

SATURDAY: Clearing skies and milder. High 42°

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and warmer. High 50°

7day.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 12:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.