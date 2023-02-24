Chicago First Alert Weather: Light snow showers tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A disturbance will pass over the area this evening, allowing for a chance of scattered light snow showers. Minimal snow accumulations are expected, from a dusting to maybe as much as 0.50". Overnight we'll have a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 20s.

Beautiful weekend ahead with highs in the low 40s on Saturday, then near 50 degrees on Sunday with sunny skies. Our next big weather maker moves in late Sunday night, with increasing rain chances.

Showers likely for Monday, but heavy downpours, thunder and lightning will also be possible, especially for the morning commute. Monday will also be a windy day, with wind gusts ranging from 40 mph in Chicago to 50 mph south of I-80. Highs on Monday will be milder in the mid 50s.

Mainly dry, breezy and cooler Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Evening light snow showers, then mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27°

SATURDAY: Clearing skies and milder. High 42°

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and warmer. High 50°

