Chicago First Alert Weather: Light snow expected Sunday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak snowy system arrives by morning, bringing some light snow accumulations for Sunday. Chilly temperatures linger through midweek.

Tonight:

Increasing clouds. Snow showers by sunrise. Low 29.

Tomorrow:

Snow showers are likely, especially in the morning. Around 1 inch of accumulation is possible, with a chance for higher amounts (2+ inches) in the western suburbs.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for La Salle, Dekalb, McHenry, Kane, and Kendall Counties until 2 p.m.

This is a marginal Alert Mode event, but with the issuance of the Winter Weather Advisory, we'll be in Alert Sunday Morning.

EXTENDED

Snow ends Sunday evening and blustery cold conditions are possible Monday morning. Temperatures slowly rise throughout next week.

