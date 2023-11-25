Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Light snow expected Sunday morning

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Colder-than-normal temps
Chicago First Alert Weather: Colder-than-normal temps 02:10

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak snowy system arrives by morning, bringing some light snow accumulations for Sunday. Chilly temperatures linger through midweek.

Tonight:

Increasing clouds. Snow showers by sunrise. Low 29.

Tomorrow:

Snow showers are likely, especially in the morning. Around 1 inch of accumulation is possible, with a chance for higher amounts (2+ inches) in the western suburbs.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for La Salle, Dekalb, McHenry, Kane, and Kendall Counties until 2 p.m.

This is a marginal Alert Mode event, but with the issuance of the Winter Weather Advisory, we'll be in Alert Sunday Morning.

EXTENDED

Snow ends Sunday evening and blustery cold conditions are possible Monday morning. Temperatures slowly rise throughout next week.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 3:37 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

