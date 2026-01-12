Man attacks Lake County Sheriff's deputies with bear spray while being taken into custody for mental health evaluation

A Lake County Sheriff's deputy was hospitalized, and several others were treated for injuries, after a man attacked them with bear spray while they were trying to take him into custody on Monday morning for a court-ordered mental health evaluation in north suburban Libertyville.

Around 7:10 a.m., deputies were serving a court-ordered mental health writ on a 41-year-old man in the 200 block of Pond Ridge Road in Libertyville, according to the sheriff's office. A judge had granted a petition for a mental health evaluation after someone had expressed concern for his well-being, due to concerning behavior, including paranoia and punching holes in walls.

The man was in his bedroom holding a hatchet when deputies arrived, and after convincing him through the closed door to put it down, deputies tried to take the man into custody, when he began spraying them at close range with a large canister of bear spray.

Bear spray is a form of pepper spray, often with stronger deterrent levels, used to ward off aggressive bears in the wilderness.

One of the deputies was sprayed directly in the eyes, and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Six other deputies were affected by the bear spray and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Deputies were able to subdue the man with a stun gun and took him to a hospital to be treated for his exposure to the bear spray. While at the hospital, he kicked a nurse, according to the sheriff's office.

The man will face criminal charges for attacking the deputies and for kicking the nurse, but specific charges have not yet been announced.