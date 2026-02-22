Small business owner Liam Stanton announces run for Chicago mayor

Another candidate has entered the race for Chicago's top job.

Political newcomer Liam Stanton officially announced his run for mayor at the Irish American Heritage Center on the city's Northwest Side on Sunday.

Stanton, a lifelong Chicagoan and a small business owner, said he plans to focus on affordability, safety, and small businesses.

"I'm running because I believe this city should be a place where every person in every neighborhood can put down roots and build a good life. That belief comes directly from our family's history. My grandfather came here from Ireland with nothing. He cleaned streetcars for a living, and he worked hard," Stanton said.

Other candidates who have announced they are running for mayor include Congressman Mike Quigley, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, and entrepreneur Joe Holberg.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza are also seen as potential mayoral candidates.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has yet to announce if he's running for re-election.