Levy Restaurants prepares 4,000 Thanksgiving meals for families in need at Rate Field

Volunteers put together one of Chicago's biggest Thanksgiving meals for free on Wednesday at Rate Field.

Volunteers from Levy Restaurants used the kitchens at the White Sox ballpark to put together 4,000 meals to be given to people in need by the Salvation Army.

"I'll tell you what, every year it makes my whole year to see the smiles on their faces, and to give people less fortunate than us a traditional Thanksgiving meal," said Levy Restaurants vice president and chef de cuisine Robin Rosenberg. "We're so lucky for what we have, and it just makes me and our whole company and this whole family here so good to do this."

The tradition of making Thanksgiving meals at the home of the White Sox has been around for nearly three decades.