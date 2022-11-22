Levy Restaurants prepares 3,000 Thanksgiving meals for the needy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a busy morning in the kitchen at Guaranteed Rate Field, but not to feed baseball fans. The staff of Levy Restaurants was prepping ingredients to make sure everyone can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner.

For 26 years, Levy Restaurants has been preparing Thanksgiving meals for those in need, and partnering with the Salvation Army for the last six years to serve homeless people and food-insecure families in Chicago.

On Tuesday, Levy prepared 3,000 meals; 700 to serve at the Salvation Army Freedom Center, and another 2,300 hot-and-ready meals to be distributed to-go.

Workers cut up sweet potatoes, cooked green beans, mixed up cranberry sauce, made stuffing, and mashed potatoes. And, of course, there's the juicy turkey – 1,600 pounds of it.

Levy's vice president and chef Robin Rosenberg said he's thankful for his team working so hard to help people who may be down on their luck.

"The team we have at Levy Restaurants is amazing. Every year, I have volunteers from the company that break away from normal jobs and from their families to do this. It's just really admirable that they're doing this, and I love them, and they've helped me. I'm not the one doing it. They're doing it," he said.

The meals will be delivered to the Salvation Army to serve on Thursday, along with to-go boxes for people to pick up and to give out to the homeless living in tents.