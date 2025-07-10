Chicago area nonprofit aims to help foster kids find forever homes

Let It Be Us supporting foster kids in finding permanent homes

More than 7,000 children are currently in foster care throughout Illinois, according to data from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

With so many kids entering the system each year, one local nonprofit is exercising its mission to connect children with stable and loving homes, whether that's in foster care or through adoption.

Dr. Susan McConnell founded Let It Be Us 11 years ago and is an adoptive parent herself.

She said when it comes to placing children into homes, Illinois is not performing well.

"Illinois, historically, hasn't done well, but what we're doing is infusing technology… to reach new people so that we can reach serious people who want to do the serious work and help these children have families," she said.

Let It Be Us was recently awarded a $750,000 contract with DCFS.

Dr. McConnell said the nonprofit will use it to help foster children find families.

"We'll work throughout the state to find families for these children to get them in the best homes, not the next homes, the best homes, so that they can stay there forever and have a really nice life," she said.

How does the process work?

The process of placing a child in the right home starts with match-making.

"We have a very comprehensive database, and so we have all of the information on these families. We take all of the information on the kids, and we match them up, and it begins there. Then comes the customer service and the human touch. The families and the children meet, and the social workers take over," Dr. McConnell said.

Finding homes for older children remains a challenge for adoption agencies, which has led to some alarming statistics.

"According to the University of Chicago, 45 percent of the girls would be pregnant by age 19. These children end up being homeless. A lot of the boys go to prison; they basically go into another system of one system or another. We feel, we know that if they can have a family, that won't happen," she said.

She stresses the importance of foster children having a permanent home.

"Because that will last forever, when you have a family as a support system for your whole life."

How do you become a foster or adoptive parent?

Dr. McConnell said anyone can become a foster or adoptive parent as long as they're ready to do the serious work.

"You can be single. You don't need to own your own home. You can be any race, any religion. We are very open to the LGBTQ community. Anyone is welcome," she said.

The biggest misconception about the process?

"They think it costs something. It doesn't cost anything, and every child has a stipend that comes with them until they turn 18," Dr. McConnell said.

More information about foster care or adoption is available at letitbeus.org.