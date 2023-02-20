Lea Luchini celebrating her 100th birthday in Orland Park

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS)-- CBS 2 wishes a very happy birthday to Lea Luchini.

She turned 100 years old last week and is being honored by Orland Park Monday night. She celebrated her birthday at Papa Joe's restaurant with more than 50 loved ones.

Her eldest grandson launched a Facebook campaign to get her at least 100 birthday cards and she was sent more than 200.

Besides her infectious joy for living, Lea's greatest pride are her 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. 

