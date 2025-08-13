Le Dîner En Blanc is returning to Chicago on August 21 with the theme "Blooming Elegance."

It's an annual pop-up dinner party held in a secret location. This year, 3,000 people are expected to participate in the annual summer event.

Guests wear all white, bring their chairs, tables, and food for a massive picnic. People are often seated with strangers to make new friends and meet new people.

"People love the event, they want to come back next year and next year, and they kept inviting their friends and it grew organically like that," Cohost Roger Hobby said.

Le Dîner En Blanc is held in more than 80 cities worldwide. The event first came to Chicago in 2012 and has been hosted at locations like Daley Plaza, the Lincoln Park Zoo, and along Chicago's lakefront.