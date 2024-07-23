Lawsuit claims sexual abuse went on for decades at Cook County Juvenile Detention Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new lawsuit alleges 193 juveniles were sexually assaulted over decades at a Cook County facility.

The suit was filed against county and the State of Illinois. Nearly 200 people signed their names to the suit as plaintiffs—alleging a systemic failure led to widespread sexual abuse inside the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on Chicago's Near West Side.

The facility was also formerly known as the Arthur J. Audy Home, and is still called the "Audy Home" colloquially.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs say their clients were sexually abused while underage at the detention center during a timespan that crosses several decades—from 1995 to 2022.

They say the abuse was widespread, perpetuated by a system that silenced any victims.

They are suing both the county and the state on the grounds that the facility was at one time operated under an arm of the State of Illinois.

Attorneys said they have more clients coming forward to join this lawsuit, as former residents shared stories of their experience.

"I was abused nearly two decades ago, but it still affects me to this day," said Shamika, who was in custody at the detention center in 2005.

Temarkus Washington was in custody at the detention center the same year.

"I want to change the world for the next generation, and I want to make sure that what happened to me never happens to anyone else ever again," Washington said.

A total of 156 men and 37 women were among the plaintiffs in the latest lawsuit. Attorneys said the victims were all between the ages of 9 and 17 when the abuse happened.

"Talking about my abuse feels like a weight lifted off my shoulders," said Phillip Goodwin, who was at the detention center in 2015.

Nearly 4,000 plaintiffs are now attached to different lawsuits alleging sexual abuse of juveniles in their facilities. Nearly 400 cases have now been filed against the state alleging abuse at Illinois juvenile detention centers, attorneys said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's office said it cannot comment on pending litigation. Cook County has not issued a response.

Attorneys said they are looking for financial compensation for their clients—and they want the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center shut down.