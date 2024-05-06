Chicago area man is among 95 alleging sexual abuse at Illinois juvenile detention centers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Maywood man has come forward, saying he is one of 95 people who was sexually abused at an Illinois juvenile detention centers.

A total of 95 people have alleged sexual abuse at the facilities in a lawsuit filed against the State of Illinois. The lawsuit made sexual abuse allegations guards, chaplains, and counselors employed within the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice, and described the abuse as systemic. A culture of pervasive sexual abuse and secrecy was alleged.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit alleged abuse spans from 1996 until 2017. The lawsuit accuses the State of Illinois of failing to supervise, discipline, remove, or investigate alleged abusers – which allowed the sexual abuse to continue.

Jeffery Christian, now 36, said he was sexually abused at two Illinois youth centers and wants his experience to help others.

Christian said he was about 13 when he was arrested on drug charges and sent to Pere Marquette, a state youth center just north of St. Louis operated by the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice.

He said a guard would bring him snacks and make sexually explicit comments, and then began sexually abusing him.

Years later, Christian said the sexual abuse continued when he was just about 15 or 16 years old. He said the abuse was both verbal and physical, and happened this time at the hands of a counselor assigned to him at the Chicago Juvenile Youth Center.

"It started with the rubbing and the touching to her starting playing with my private parts," said Christian. "I want the world to know what was going on while I was in that system. Since it happened to me, I don't want it happen to the next adolescent."

On Monday afternoon, CBS 2 asked Gov. JB Pritzker about the lawsuit.



"I just heard about this. I don't want to comment too much about it because it's ongoing litigation," said Pritzker, "but I understand it's a matter than involved a prior administration of not only DJJ, but the prior administration of the Governor's office."

The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice sent the following statement:

"The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ) is aware of the lawsuit recently filed in the Illinois Court of Claims related to allegations under prior administrations. Although the "Department is unable to comment on active litigation, IDJJ takes seriously the safety of youth in the care of the Department. All allegations of staff misconduct are immediately and thoroughly investigated in partnership with the Department of Corrections, the Illinois State Police and the Department of Children and Family Services. "IDJJ has enacted policies and protocols to ensure the safety of youth and staff and identify any possible instances of abuse or misconduct. IDJJ protocols comply with both state and federal safety standards and IDJJ completes ongoing policy and protocol evaluations. All staff working in IDJJ facilities undergo background checks and training, along with participating in ongoing professional development."