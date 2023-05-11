Watch CBS News
Lawndale shooting wounds man in face, leaves him in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot in the face Wednesday evening on Roosevelt Road in Lawndale.

At 8:09 p.m., the 32-year-old man was shot in the face in the 3000 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area 4 detectives are investigating.

