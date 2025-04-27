Watch CBS News
Police issue alert about laundry machine coin thief on Chicago's North Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

Police on Sunday issued a community alert about a burglar who has been stealing coins from laundry machines in the Rogers Park, West Ridge, and Edgewater neighborhoods.

In each incident, the burglar has pried open a door into a building, made his way into the laundry area, pried open the coin-operated laundry machines, and stolen the coins.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

  • 2200 Block of West Morse Avenue, West Ridge, on Friday, March 21, at 2 a.m.
  • 7400 Block of North Ridge Boulevard, Rogers Park, on Tuesday, April 1, at 8:15 p.m.
  • 5900 Block of North Kenmore Avenue, Edgewater, on Saturday, April 12, at 10 p.m.
  • 6100 Block of North Winthrop Avenue, Edgewater, on Saturday, Apr 19, at 5:25 p.m.

Police described the burglar as a man between 35 and 45, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall. He wears a black knit hat, dark pants, and a tan jacket, or a black jacket with tan pants.

Anyone with information should contact Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-3-021.

