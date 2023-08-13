Thousands to attend last Sundays on State of the year in Chicago's Loop

Thousands expected in Chicago's Loop for last Sundays on State of the year

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Loop is expected to be filled with thousands of people for the last Sundays on State event of the year.

State Street will be closed to cars from Adams to Lake.

According to the Chicago Loop Alliance, a record 125,000 guests attended last month checking out hundreds of vendors – nearly 90% of which are under-represented business owners.

The event featuring food, drinks, art, and other items will kick off at 11 a.m. and run until 6 p.m.