Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes set to open next week after lengthy delay

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The reversible express lanes on the Kennedy Expressway are expected to reopen on Monday, after having been shut down since March for a major rehabilitation project.

The express lanes were originally supposed to open on Oct. 31, but issues with the software controlling the reversible lanes led to a lengthy delay.

Even with those express lanes on track to reopen on Monday, Kennedy Expressway users are not out of the construction crunch just yet.

Closed since last March, the reversible express lanes are dearly missed, and the Illinois Department of Transportation said, despite the rehab project being behind schedule, drivers can expect to see the express lanes running next week.

While as of Friday not even a snowplow has driven down the express lanes in the middle of the Kennedy Expressway, come next week drivers will hit the new pavement.

"I drive 39 miles from home to work, so that will be good relief," Omar Lopez said.

For 10 months, the 275,000 people who drive the Kennedy daily have seen closed express lanes, and they're ready to for relief.

"Hopefully, it will alleviate a little traffic. That's exciting. I'm happy about that," Josh Horchler said. "It's been a while. In Chicago, there's winter and construction, right? There's two seasons."

At the start of the new year IDOT started testing the new LED lighting and signage along the express lanes. IDOT originally expected the project to be completed by late fall 2024, but needed more time to ensure all the safety components were working.

"It's like, just get it all done. It's like, it doesn't matter what happens in Chicago. You're always stuck in traffic," Karen Ma said.

The last major rehabilitation project on the Kennedy Expressway was completed in 1994. That project also was done in phases, from 1992 until 1994. Even after it was done, traffic was still frequently jammed up on the Kennedy.

When the express lanes reopen, drivers can't get too excited, because the multi-million dollar Kennedy project enters into the next phase.

Phase three includes patching pavement, replacing overhead signs, installing new LED lighting, and demolishing and replacing 19 outbound bridges - starting at Ohio Street and moving north to Lawrence Avenue. The projected completion of phase three in fall will bring three years of construction on the Kennedy to end.

Some drivers, though, aren't confident the final phase will be done on time.

"Maybe we need to have faith, but I dont' know," Ma said.

The construction timeline for the final phase of the Kennedy construction work is based on Mother Nature's cooperation. If there's too many snowy days before it can start up in spring, or other bad weather once it gets started, there could be more delays.