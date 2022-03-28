Last day to apply for STEM-related college money from ComEd
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're a high school student and want some money to help with college, Monday is your last day to apply to ComEd for some financial help.
Students currently pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering, or math can get up to $10,000. Women and people of color who are underrepresented in STEM fields are especially encouraged to apply.
