Watch CBS News

Last day to apply for STEM-related college money from ComEd

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Last day to apply for STEM-related college money from ComEd 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're a high school student and want some money to help with college, Monday is your last day to apply to ComEd for some financial help.

Students currently pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering, or math  can get up to $10,000. Women and people of color who are underrepresented in STEM fields are especially encouraged to apply.  

CBSChicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBSChicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 28, 2022 / 11:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.