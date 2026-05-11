Last day to submit names for four baby falcons hatched outside Aurora City Hall

Monday is the last day for you to submit names for four falcon chicks that hatched outside Aurora City Hall.

The city said in early April, a 5-year-old falcon named Vixen – who was raised in a nest in Minneapolis – began nesting in a crevice on the second floor of City Hall in the west suburb. She laid four eggs in that nest.

Two of those eggs hatched on Friday, May 1 and the other two on Monday, May 4. The city has been asking the public to help name the chicks.

Today is the last day you can submit your name suggestions at the city's website. The top 10 names will then be put up for a vote, and then the top four will be the new names for the baby falcons.