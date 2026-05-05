Aurora holding naming contest for four baby falcons hatched outside City Hall

The city of Aurora has launched a naming contest for four baby falcons who were hatched after their mother began nesting outside of city hall.

In early April, a falcon named Vixen – who was raised in a nest in Minneapolis – began nesting in a crevice on the second floor of Aurora City Hall. The 5-year-old falcon, who had mated with a male peregrine falcon named Dave, laid four eggs in her nest.

Two of those eggs hatched on Friday and the other two hatched on Monday.

The city is asking the public to help name the baby falcons, and is accepting nominations through May 11.

The top 10 names will be voted on by the public.

The city also has set up a 24-hour live camera of the falcons for people to watch the birds in real time.