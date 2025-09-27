How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears game for NFL Week 4

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) host the Chicago Bears (1-2) at Allegiant Stadium in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. There are a number of ways fans can watch and stream Monday's game.

The Bears will look to notch another victory on the road after beating the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in Week 3 for their first win of the season.

One player to watch for in the backfield on Sunday is wide receiver DJ Moore. He's lined up at running back 11 times so far this season. Moore has just 15 yards on six carries through three games, though offensive coordinator Declan Doyle says it's not just about the production.

Doyle said having a receiver like Moore at the running back position "provides a challenge for a defense" because you don't really know if he's going to get a handoff or run a route from the backfield. His "multiplicity" stresses the defense.

Fellow receiver Luther Burden racked up three catches for 101 yards in Sunday's win over the Cowboys and is looking to improve on his rookie campaign. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said Burden texted him that he wasn't satisfied because he was upset with one of his kick returns.

Chicago may be playing in Las Vegas without some key players. According to the team's injury report, linebacker T.J. Edwards, defensive back Kyler Gordon, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, offensive lineman Darnell Wright and tight end Colston Loveland did not practice on either Wednesday or Thursday due to injury.

Running back D'Andre Swift was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a hip injury, the team said.

The Raiders are coming off a 41-24 loss to the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Geno Smith completed 19 of 29 passes for 289 yards and three TDs. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty hasn't had much room to run through the first three games of his career. The former Boise State standout has 144 rushing yards on 47 carries and one score.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Raiders and the Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

How can you watch the Raiders vs. the Bears on cable?

CBS will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CST on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Where can you stream the Bears vs. the Raiders?

Fans can stream Sunday's Bears-Raiders game on NFL+.

Raiders vs. Bears history

According to Pro Football Reference, the Bears are 9-8 against the Raiders in the regular season. Oct. 22, 2023, was the last time these two teams met, with Chicago defeating Las Vegas 30-12 at Soldier Field.

Who is predicted to win Bears vs. Raiders?

The Raiders are 1.5-point favorites to win in Week 4.

What is the Bears' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Chicago's 2025 schedule:

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Week 6: Bears @ Commanders, Oct. 13 at 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: Bears vs. New Orleans Saints, Oct. 19 at 12 p.m.

Week 8: Bears @ Ravens, Oct. 26 at 12 p.m.

Week 9: Bears @ Bengals, Nov. 2 at 12 p.m.

Week 10: Bears vs. Giants, Nov. 9 at 12 p.m.

Week 11: Bears vs. Vikings, Nov. 16 at 12 p.m.

Week 12: Bears @ Steelers, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m.

Week 13: Bears @ Eagles, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. (Black Friday)

Week 14: Bears @ Packers, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.

Week 15: Bears vs. Browns, Dec. 14 at 12 p.m.

Week 16: Bears vs. Packers, TBD

Week 17: Bears @ San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 28 at 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: Bears vs. Lions, TBD

What is the Raiders' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's Las Vegas's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 5: Raiders at Colts, Oct. 5, at 12 p.m.

Week 6: Raiders at Titans, Oct. 12 at 3:05 p.m.

Week 7: Raiders at Chiefs, Oct. 19 at 12 p.m.

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9: Raiders at Jaguars, Nov. 2 at 3:05 p.m.

Week 10: Raiders at Broncos, Nov. 6 at 7:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 11: Raiders vs. Cowboys, Nov. 17 at 5:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 12: Raiders vs. Browns, Nov. 23 at 3:05 p.m.

Week 13: Raiders at Chargers, Nov. 30 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 14: Raiders vs. Broncos, Dec. 7 at 3:05 p.m.

Week 15: Raiders at Eagles, Dec. 14 at 12 p.m.

Week 16: Raiders at Texans, Dec. 21 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 17: Raiders vs. Giants, TBD

Week 18: Raiders vs. Chiefs, TBD